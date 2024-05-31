Algeria National team head coach Vladimir Petkovic has named a 25-man squad that will face Uganda and Guinea in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers with several big names missing out.

Captain Riyad Mahrez is the biggest exclusion together with Borrusia Dortmund’s Rami Bensabain, also experienced forwards Sliman Islam and Youcef Belaili miss out.

With no Mahrez, forward Yacine Brahim will captain the team in both ties.

Algeria will face Guinea in Algiers on 6th June before facing Uganda cranes on 10th June 2024 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Meanwhile the Cranes kicked off their training at Namboole in preparation for hosting Botswana on June 7th before the Algeria game.