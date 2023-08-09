The minister of state for Education and Sports Mr Peter Ogwang has revealed that Uganda’s netball team (She Cranes) head coach, Fred Mugerwa has no contract with the Uganda Netball Federation.

Mugerwa, who has been providing services to the national netball team since October 2021, recently confessed that he has not received a formal salary since his return, apart from the Shs500,000 that he got during the Pent Series in Namibia.

However, in a tweet shared on Wednesday, Ogwang says the federation has a mutual understanding with Mugerwa to provide services to the team whenever called upon and ‘would only be entitled to allowances’.

“I have quickly established that the National Netball Coach does not have a contract with Uganda Netball Federation. The Federation only has a mutual understanding with the coach to provide services to the team whenever called upon and would only be entitled to allowances,” Ogwang’s tweet reads in part.

“So, he has been receiving allowances from the Federation whenever he is on duty, including the recent successful campaign in South Africa,” the tweet reads further.

Ogwang has meanwhile vowed to compel the Federation to sign a temporary contract with Mugerwa so that he is fully entitled to a monthly salary.

