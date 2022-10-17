Two Uganda netball players have gone missing in the United Kingdom after completion of the Vitality Netball series.

The two players who were not part of the returning contingent are Shakira Nakanyike and Rose Namutebi who were making their debut on the national netball team.

It’s not the first time She Cranes players vanish from the United Kingdom, in 2009, Halima Nakachwa disappeared from the camp.

Shakira and Rose who disappeared were part of the Commonwealth games (reserve players).

Uganda netball federation is yet to come out with a statement regarding the disappearance of the two players.