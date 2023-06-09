By Regina Nalujja | Monitor

The national netball team the She Cranes last week entered a residential camp at the African Bible University in Lubowa, in their preparation for the Netball World Cup.

Despite the fact that the university arena has a good floor surface, the team will not be training from there. This is because it is only designed for basketball where netball posts and rings cannot be fitted. This was only discovered after the UNF had already paid the residential fees.

“Originally we had selected African Bible University, we thought that these basketball poles were adjustable but unfortunately they cannot adjust them, the space now remains small, so definitely we are going to move from here,” said Flavia Byekwaso the acting Uganda Netball Federation president.

Previously the She Cranes have been training from the TLC arena in Kamwokya, but have been affected by harsh weather conditions given the facility is not roofed and were also prone to injuries due to the rough floor surface. Read more