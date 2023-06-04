Uganda National Netball team, She Cranes will report for a residential camp this evening at the Africa Bible University Lubowa with training commencing tomorrow as they gear up for the 2023 Netball World Cup.

The She Cranes Coach Fred Mugerwa trimmed the team to 20 players from the initially called 30 majorly dominated by locally based players.

Peace Proscovia of Storm Surrey UK and Stella Oyella who plays for Scottish side Sirens are the notable figures dropped by the coach.

The duo are reportedly nursing injuries from their respective league games.

Mugerwa says he looked at each individual’s performance while selecting his team and urged the dropped players not to lose hope and come back stronger when summoned.

The Netball World Cup 2023 will take place in Cape Town, South Africa between July 28th and 6th August this year.

The She Cranes will be taking part in the Netball World Cup for the fourth time having featured in the 2015 and 2019 editions in Australia and England respectively.

Their debut appearance came in 1979 in Trinidad and Tobago.