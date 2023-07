By Regina Nalujja

There is no stage as big as the World Cup in any sport. It’s every team and every players’ dream to play in one.

For Ugandan netball, the World Cup is a gold standard as they are set to make a fourth appearance starting today in Cape Town, South Africa.

It’s also the national netball women’s team, She Cranes, third World Cup appearance in a row as they have developed some good habits. Read more