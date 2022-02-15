Express and Wasswa Bbosa have been long time partners but ironically chose Valentine’s Day, yesterday, to part ways.
The chinks in their love story had started to show right at the start of this season but the bitter split was sparked off by Bbosa’s reported altercation with club chairman Kiryowa “KK” Kiwanuka over the weekend.
Dramatic scenes ensued toward midday yesterday as a vexed Bbosa stormed out of an impromptu meeting summoned by his Express chief executive Isaac Mwesigwa in the VIP area of Wankulukuku stadium.
Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/sports/soccer/shortfalls-that-led-to-wasswa-bbosa-sack-3717188