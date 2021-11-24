By Lukeman Mutesasira

There has been a dramatic turn of events hours after the silverbacks withdrew from taking part in the Basketball world cup qualifiers due to financial constraints, it confirmed they are set to travel to Angola tonight.

Yesterday the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association president Nasser Serunjongi stated that there was no money required for the team to travel which is approximately Shs 380 million and they reached out to the government of Uganda through the national council of sports only to be told that there was no money.

Today, Serunjoji has stated that after holding a meeting with the state minister for sports Hamson Obua, they were promised funds to cater for the trip.

This is not the first time for the silverbacks to cry out for financial help. They faced a similar situation prior to the AfroBasketball championships recently held in Kigali Rwanda where they finished 6th.