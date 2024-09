As the old saying goes, ‘a drunkard’s journey may be long, but the wise eventually find their way.’

Such is the case for one of the country’s most tactical minds Livingstone Mbabazi, returning to the Mbarara City helm for a third time.

With a history of playing and coaching brilliance tarnished by bouts of drinking, the Mbabazi's return to the dugout brings a renewed promise of discipline and sobriety.