By AFP

Spain clinched their place at Euro 2024 on Sunday after a 1-0 win away to Norway, also sending Scotland through from Group A as Turkey joined the growing ranks of qualifiers.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi scored the only goal early in the second half in Oslo, bouncing a shot into the corner to help Spain qualify for next year’s finals in Germany with two games to spare.

“We are very happy because the team has grown a lot and has a great future,” said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente. “We have worked to get to this moment.”

They moved top of Group A on goal difference, but the result ensured Scotland punched their ticket to the tournament as well, with Norway five points adrift going into their last match next month.

“When we qualified via the play-offs last time, we set ourselves a target of doing it automatically next time – so that’s the first mission accomplished,” said Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

Norway have not qualified for a major competition since Euro 2000, but a team featuring Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard still has hope of advancing to the play-offs.