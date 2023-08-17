By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

The name Alpha Thierry Ssali evokes memories of that wonder goal that sealed Proline FC’s 4-1 win over Myda to reach the Uganda Cup Round of 16 in 2021.

In a counter attack, the slim but silky winger picked the ball just outside the area, beat one defender twice with quick and deft touches, nutmegged another just inside the area and slotted in the bottom left corner, giving Myda goalkeeper no chance.

Like he had evaded opposing defenders with his right foot, Ssali cleared his teammates with his hands, sprinting towards his number one fan—his father, Moses Ssali, aka Bebe Cool. He jumped into his chest to seal the glorious photo moment. Read more