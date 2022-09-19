Inspector of Police, Stella Chesang has scooped Gold in 10,000m race at the 16th Inter-forces games.

The 16th edition of the games has kicked off today with only athletics taking place at Bombo Military Barracks.

Meanwhile Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) Mercyline Chelangat scooped Bronze while AIP Immaculate Chemutai came 5th.

The grand opening of the games will be convened on September 22 by Hon. Col. TomButime, the Minister of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities at Uganda Wildlife Research and Training Institute, Katwe.

This year’s theme for the games is; “Interfaces collaboration a key to effective wildlife protection.”