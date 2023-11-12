By AFP

Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba scored as Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa beat Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 2-0 in Pretoria on Sunday to win the inaugural African Football League.

Sundowns won the two-leg final 3-2 on aggregate to claim their first African trophy since lifting the CAF Super Cup six years ago. It was their first success against Wydad in a knockout tie having lost twice to them in the semi-finals and once in the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League from 2017.