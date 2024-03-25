By Makhtum Muziransa

British School of Kampala (BSK Rafters) swimming coach Erick Kisero expected Greenhill Academy Kibuli to be their main challengers at the March 23 Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) Inter Secondary Schools Gala but the latter did not even make the podium.

Hosts Greenhill had won the championship for as long as anyone can remember and after topping the Primary Schools’ Gala a fortnight ago, were primed to do yet another double. But BSK overcame their worries to top with 1,338.5 points while Aga Khan High School (1,194) and Seroma Christian High School (1,193.5) completed the podium. Read more