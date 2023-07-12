The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Tanzania referees to handle the first leg of the women’s Olympic qualifier game between Uganda and Rwanda.

Jonesia Rukyaa Kabakama has been appointed centre referee and will be assisted by Charles Janet Balama and Glory John Tesha as first and second assistants respectively.

Nuru Tatu Malogo will be the fourth official while Lukusa Kanjinga is the referees’ assessor.

Uganda host the first leg in Rwanda at Kigali Pele stadium because it failed to present a stadium that meets the set CAF standards.

Both teams will faceoff for the return leg on 16th July 2023 in the same stadium this time Rwanda will be the hosts and the aggregate winner will face Cameroon in the second round of the qualifiers.