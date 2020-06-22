As the largest and most followed football league in the world, the Premier League has seen its fair share of interesting characters. However, don’t we all enjoy a wager or two when these crazy guys are on the field? If you do, you might want to click here for some truly awesome betting markets.

We’ve seen Australian players , Italian players, Spanish players – all kinds of players grace the Premier League, yet we believe we’ve now managed to highlight the craziest of them all. Just read on for full details, and we have a feeling you’ll have fond memories of these guys.

Weird, but wonderful

1. Eric Cantona

This guy was certainly not without his moments of controversy in the Premier League . Cantona actually left France to join Manchester United due to some problems in his homeland, yet it would seem he enjoyed making problems for himself in England too. Cantona was very animated on the pitch, and at times, his actions just seemed downright bizarre.

He was a great player, there’s no doubt about that, but it was his temperament that really stole the show for how we remember Cantona. He famously attempted some form of kung-fu kick when one fan was irritating him during a game, which just shows how crazy he could be on the pitch.

Apart from his violent outbursts, Cantona did have lots of fun on the field, and this showed in his style of play.

2. Mario Balotelli

Balotelli used to be one wild man on the field, yet he was even crazier away from it. Mario was often involved in training ground bust-ups, he would fight with his manager, and he would occasionally just disappear, much to the dismay of the staff at Liverpool. He was always very irrational, yet you can’t deny that he was a magnificent player. He was an awesome striker of the ball, and his confidence was just something else.

Probably the most famous display of this confidence was when he almost single-handedly put England out of the 2014 World Cup, or so everyone thought. As statistics would have it, Italy had to beat Costa Rica for England to proceed to the knockout stage, and Balotelli publicly announced that he wanted a kiss from the Queen if Italy succeeded.

3. Vinnie Jones

You might not think it given Vinnie Jones’ mild manners these days, but he was probably the angriest player of the bunch. Who could forget when Jones was actually carded in just 3 seconds in a game against Sheffield United, showing his sheer anger towards some of his competitors? He was always very outspoken as a player about his hatred and disgust for certain opposition, so it’s no surprise he was sent off numerous times during his playing days.

Vinnie Jones has led an interesting life away from football too, as he’s acted in many Hollywood films. More recently, he’s even taken to doing a bit of singing – maybe he’s getting soft in his old age?

