

Tonight is the D-Day for Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei to yet again write his name in history books.

Today, 10 days before he competes at the World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Northern Poland, Cheptegei will take on the 10,000m race for a world record in Valencia, Spain.

Cheptegei who will be running at around 10:50PM tonight says he has trained enough and he is more than ready for the race.

Cheptegei surprised the world when he recently broke the 5,000m world record in his first track race of the season, with a brilliant solo run in Monaco.