By Denis Bbosa

With their backs against the wall, sixt-time league winners Vipers face a do-or-die moment as they prepare for a crucial showdown with Baker Mbowa’s rejuvenated Express on Thursday at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

After a dismal 3-1 defeat to Nec on Sunday that left fans in disbelief, drastic changes are needed to reverse their fortunes.

The under-pressure coach Nikola Kavazovic, already skating on thin ice, knows all too well that failure to deliver in the upcoming grudge clash will almost certainly seal his fate.