Former Uganda Cranes midfielder Tonny Mawejje has been appointed assistant coach for Moses Magogo- owned club, Kampala Queens.

The FUFA women’s super league champions have given the Cranes legend a one-year employment contract. Mawejje ended his playing career last year and now takes on his first coaching role.

Kampala Queens are currently without a head coach following the departure of Hamza Lutalo last week.

The queens of soccer will represent Uganda at the zonal qualifiers and are strengthening their squad with new players.

They have already recruited Kawempe Muslim trio of Shakira Nyinaga-hirwa, Samalie Nakachwa, and Hadijah Nandago, joining Fazila Ikwaput who was signed earlier.