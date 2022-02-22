By Patrick Kanyomozi

Two Assistant referees have been banned from officiating in the Uganda Premier League for 25 days after being found guilty of failing to make the right decisions during previous UPL games.

The FUFA Referees Disciplinary Panel has sanctioned Mbabali Samuel and Hakim Mulindwa after reviewing the videos and match reports of separate Uganda Premier League matches handled by the duo.

It emerged that on the 11th of February this year at Wankulukuku stadium in a game between Express FC and Tooro United, assistant referee Mulindwa admitted that his decision to raise the flag due to positioning misled the centre referee who cancelled Express FC’s goal.

And on 16th February this year at Barifa Stadium in a game between Arua Hills FC and Police FC, assistant referee Mbabali admitted that he made a mistake when he failed to raise the flag against a player who received the ball from an offside position in the build up to Arua Hills’ goal.

The Panel provided expert opinion that both referees were poorly positioned for incidents as highlighted in the match reports and videos.

However the two can officiate matches in the leagues below UPL to enable them improve their levels.