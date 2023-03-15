The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) president, Aleksander Caferin is in the country on a one-day official visit.

The main aim of his visit is to check on the Aliguma Foundation and the progress of Acholi quarters projects and others geared towards promoting better livelihood for slum dwellers through football.

The Aliguma Foundation was part of the Non-government Organisations (NGOs) in Africa that received support from UEFA.

Caferin will also meet the minister for Education and Sports who also doubles as the First Lady, Janet Museveni.