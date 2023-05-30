By Andrew Mwanguhya | Monitor

Uganda low-key start their preparations for their penultimate qualifying game to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the east of the country on Tuesday.

The predominantly local-based players, part of the 42-man provisional squad Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic summoned at the weekend, face an Eastern Region select team in Buyende with the Serbian looking to test some new names in his side.

Panning the lens to Afcon 2023, which will be played in January and February of the following year thanks to the confusion brought about by Covid, each of Cranes' remaining two matches are like time bombs.