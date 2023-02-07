By Mike Sebalu

International prolific sports commentator, Robert Joseph Walker has advised the government to treasure and empower active sportsmen.

The Englishman is in the country on an invitation from the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB). The invitation has been termed as an offer of publicity for sports tourism in the country but also market Uganda as a prime tourism destination.

Rob Walker as he is well known said that the generation of Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei is irreplaceable but with thorough investment and planning, Uganda can be a talent hub that can favorably compete with world bests like Kenya and Ethiopia in long-distance races.

He was speaking at the Media Centre in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

Walker, who jetted into the country on Monday, February 6 is expected to stay till 15th February.

“@joshuacheptege1 Touching down in your capital tonight at 11pm. In Uganda till 15th. So good to be coming back. Hope to see your training facility gathering pace! If you need a partner for a warm down jog – let me know! I packed my running stuff,” Walker tweeted on Monday.