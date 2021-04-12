Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango has retired from international football after over 16 years of service.
The 35-year-old confirmed the news in a statement, through his agent Ivica Stankovic, from his South African base, where he plays with Mamelodi Sundowns, on Monday.
“I sit here with tears rolling down my eyes because after a lengthy consideration I have come to the decision of retiring from international football with immediate effect,” he said.
