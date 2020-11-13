The Uganda Cranes team will tomorrow morning depart for Nairobi for the return league of the 2021 AFCON qualifier game against South Sudan.

They will be facing off with what they have called the stubborn South Sudan side whom they defeated 1-nil yesterday at St Mary’s Kitende Grounds.

The game is slated for the Nyayo stadium in Nairobi on Monday, next week.

According to the FUFA spokesperson Ahmed Hussein, the team will have a light recovery training session today before they depart tomorrow aboard Uganda Airlines at 11 am and return on Tuesday, November 17that 1:30 pm.