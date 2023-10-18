Uganda Cranes lost their second international friendly 3-0 against Zambia last evening at Al Hamriya stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Patson Daka scored a brace for the Kipilopolos, while Fashion Sakala added the other goals.

The defeat marked the Cranes’ second loss in the hands of interim coach Morley Byekwaso after losing the first game 1-0 to Mali last week on Friday in Bamako.

After the game, Byekwaso said his team had learnt lessons despite losing both games. He stated that the team lacked stability, adding that there is need to start players who are playing regular football at club level.

“There are a lot of things to learn, I think players picked a lot… the way Zambians play with confidence in three departments; how they build from the back to the middle, and the final fact is that we have something to pick and use in the World Cup qualifiers,” Byekwaso said.

FUFA appointed Morley Byekwaso for a period of one month and the Federation will have to appoint a coach before the start of World Cup qualifiers.

The Cranes will now turn focus on World Cup qualifiers 2026 that will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico