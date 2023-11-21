By Denis Bbosa & Elvis Senono

Paul Put’s Uganda Cranes will need to play on the front foot and in a commanding manner if they are to soar above an improved Somalia outfit on Tuesday at Berkane Municipal Stadium-Morocco.

Having lost the opening World Cup qualifying tie against Guinea on Friday at the same venue, wounded Cranes will want to munch Somalia that lost 3-1 to Algeria at the Stade de Nelson Mandela and has a pitiable record against Uganda.

Victory is largely expected for Uganda against Africa’s lowest-ranked team (ranked 196th by Fifa) but must be earned with goals coming in gluts. Read more