By Denis Bbosa & Elvis Senono

Few defences in the world would cherish the prospect of facing Guinea and Stuttgart livewire forward Serhou Guirassy at the moment.

Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put must have spent the last few hours in training drawing subplots and traps to limit Guirassy’s carnage this afternoon as they face Guinea in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign at Berkane Municipal Stadium-Morocco.

It was eagle-eyed and pacy forward Guirassy who got the goal in Guinea's last friendly match in the 1-all draw with Gabon at the Estadio Algarve and he remains their protagonist against Cranes this afternoon in Morocco.