

The Uganda Cranes team will today face off South Sudan in the first league of the AFCON 2021 qualifier game at St Mary’s Kitende stadium at 4pm.

Unlike before, the game will be a closed door one without fans as a recommendation to prevent the spread of covid19.

After their last training yesterday, the head coach Jonathan McKinstry and Captain Denis Onyango both expressed readiness to go hard on South Sudan who they admit are a difficult and stubborn team.

McKinstry and Onyango say playing without fans to cheer the boys is a difficult one but pledge to pull a win.

Speaking after their last training yesterday, McKinstry expressed confidence that his team is more than ready for South Sudan who are better trained, organized.

The return league between the two teams will take place in Kenya on November 16th at Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi.