By Andrew Mwanguhya

Uganda men’s senior national football team coach, Paul Put, is expected to make significant changes when the Cranes wrap up their international break fixtures on Tuesday.

Defender Nathan Asiimwe, utility player Toby Sibbick – some of the new faces on the team – and goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi could have some runout after sitting out the weekend action.

Other fairly experienced players such as Milton Karisa and Fahad Bayo, who all started the 4-0 humbling defeat to Comoros early Saturday morning on the bench, are likely to start against Ghana tomorrow evening. Read more