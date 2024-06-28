The Uganda men’s Rugby 7s national team has arrived safely in Mauritius ahead of the Africa Men’s 7s tournament.

Team Uganda touched down at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolan international airport in Mauritius aboard Kenya Airways.

The team will spend the next two weeks competing in the 2024 Rugby Africa men’s 7s tournament.

12 nations will compete in two rounds of the tournament that will be played for the first time in history in Maputo starting on June 29-30 and July 6-7.

The winner will be determined by points collected after the two rounds.

The pools for round one are, pool A which consists of Kenya, Nigeria, Madagascar and Mauritius.

Pool B has Uganda, Burkina Faso, Tunisia and Cote D’voire while pool C is comprised of Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa and Algeria.

The pool phase of the second round will be played on Saturday June 29 while the knock out phase will be played the following day.