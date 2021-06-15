By Mutesasira Lukeman

The Star Times Uganda Premier League returns today after a 25-day break with 27 two-match day fixtures.

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) who are on the verge of being relegated host BUL FC in Tororo at King George IV Memorial Stadium.

A loss for MYDA will lead to their relegation and will join already relegated Kitara FC.

However should Busoga United and Kyetume win their next fixtures, MYDA will still be relegated as they are 12 points below survival line, having garnered 14 points from 26 games.

Police FC will take on Bright Stars at MTN Omondi Stadium Lugogo in a battle for the 5th position as both clubs are separated by just 2 points.