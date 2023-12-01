The Uganda Cranes have fallen two places from 90th to 92nd in the latest rankings released by the Federation of International Football Association-FIFA.

The decline follows the team’s poor performance in the recent international window where they lost 2-1 to Guinea and a slim 1-0 win against Somalia.

The Cranes have seen a big decline in rankings having been ranked 89th in September, their highest ranking came in 2016 when they settled in the 62nd position while the lowest came in 2002 when Uganda was ranked 121st.

Uganda’s opponents in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Guinea maintained their 80th position, Botswana sits in 145th place, Algeria 30th while Somalia is the lowest ranked at 198th.

Morocco is the best in Africa sitting 13th in the world followed by Senegal who are ranked 20th globally while Tunisia sit third in Africa and 28th in the world.

Argentina is the world’s best footballing nation according to the rankings followed by France, England, Belgium, and Brazil in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th places respectively.