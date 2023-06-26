By George Katongole

The 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship in San Diego has witnessed Uganda Cranes experiencing tough defeats. The championship, hosting 30 nations, aims to showcase the sport’s potential in its hopeful journey towards an Olympic return. In their opening match, the Cranes suffered a heavy defeat, falling to an 18-0 loss and becoming the first team in the championship to be shut out.

Japanese players Shinya Tateishi and Hiroki Kanaya each contributed five goals and an assist. Goalkeeper Soya Tokumasu made impressive saves, allowing Japan to restrict Uganda to a mere six shots throughout the game.

In their subsequent match against France, Uganda managed to find the back of the net but ultimately lost with a score of 13-5. In a thrilling matchup, Uganda showcased their resilience by tying the game at 4 4 against France, igniting hopes of a potential comeback.

However, France swiftly seized control of the match and delivered a commanding performance, scoring nine consecutive goals to firmly establish their claim on the second spot in Pool B. The turning point came less than a minute into the second half when Uganda managed to level the score at 4 4, injecting a surge of momentum into their gameplay.