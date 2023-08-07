By Makhtum Muziransa

Winifrida Gerald’s dramatic 42nd rebound from a corner was enough to earn Tanzania a 1-0 win over Uganda and the ultimate trophy as the inaugural Cecafa U-18 Women Championship climaxed last Friday at the Azam Complex in Dar-es-Salaam.

The match was played in front of a loud and partisan home crowd that kept Uganda quiet both on pitch and in the stands. But both sides’ coaches Bakari Shime (Tanzania) and Ayub Khalifah were happy that their players took the two week assignment seriously as it is part of the preparations for the U-17 and U-20 World Cup qualifiers that come in February 2024 and October 2023 respectively.

The Cecafa tourney came in handy because all countries involved have key players from previous years that have turned either 18 or 21 and will not be eligible for the respective youth teams.