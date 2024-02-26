By Fred Mwambu | Monitor

Uganda will host the Cecafa qualifiers for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Cecafa, but under a condition. The announcement was made on Saturday during Cecafa’s non-elective general assembly held in Mombasa, Kenya.

According to the regional body’s chairman competitions committee Isayas Jira, Ethiopia and Uganda bid to host the qualifiers but the latter was awarded provided they don’t host it at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru.

“Ethiopia and Uganda applied to host the Afcon U-17 Boys [Cecafa qualifier] and we gave it to Uganda with asterisks,” Isayas Jira, Chairman Cecafa competitions committee announced.

“Why asterisks?” he explained, “If the venue will be in Jinja, we won’t go and Ethiopia is ready to host.” Njeru and Jinja have been a traditional host to Cecafa tournaments since 2015. Read more