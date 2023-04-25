The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has announced that the next AFCON 2023 home game against Algeria will be played in Cameroon.

This follows FUFA’s inspection of Mandela National Stadium (Namboole) yesterday together with the Minister of State for Sports, Mr. Peter Ogwang, who later confirmed that the stadium will not be ready to host the qualifiers that resume in June.

“Today, Tuesday 25th April 2023 being the deadline set by CAF for all federations to submit names of venues to be used for the qualifiers due in June, the FUFA Executive has taken a decision to host the Uganda Cranes next AFCON 2023 home fixture against Algeria in Cameroon,” the Federation said in a statement.

On March 29, 2023, Mr. Ogwang assured Ugandans that the game against Algeria will be played at Namboole Stadium on June 12.

Meanwhile, FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo has called for the cancellation of contracts for both companies and contractors currently undertaking rehabilitation works at Mandela National Stadium for delaying the project.