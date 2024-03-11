By Gystin Angarukiremu

Uganda National Badminton coach William Kabindi says winning Gold at the ongoing African Games is his biggest achievement as a coach.

Kabindi was speaking after Husina Kobugabe and Gladys Mbabazi won gold in the women’s doubles at the Borteyman Sports Complex on Sunday.

To win the coveted prize, Kobugabe and Mbabazi defeated Algerian duo of Halla Bouksani and Tanina Violette Mammeri 23-21 and 21-14 in the final. Kabindi also hopes that the success in Ghana will be a stepping stone for further success in the subsequent Championships.

Kobugabe also won silver in the Women’s singles while Fadilah Shamika scooped bronze in the same category. The three medals take Uganda’s tally of medals in Ghana to four, adding to Anna Gloria Muzito’s bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle race.