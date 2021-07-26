By Nasser Ssemugabi

Ugandan boxer David Ssemujju today faces Algeria’s Younes Nemouchi as he starts his Olympic medal quest on a vengeful mission.

Ssemujju will be seeking revenge against Algeria’s Younes Nemouchi, who denied him the Olympic ticket last year.

Ssemujju faces Nemouchi, who controversially defeated him in the semifinal of the African Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, in the middleweight round of 32.

The loss in Dakar jeopardized Ssemujju’s direct chance to qualify for the Olympics because he would also lose the third-place box-off, though he eventually qualified because he was ranked fourth on the continent, just a place behind Nemouchi.

The 2019 African Games silver medalist also faces the daunting task of claiming Uganda’s first boxing win at the Olympics in 17 years, a test flyweight Catherine Nanziri failed against Japan’s Tsukimi Namiki yesterday.