

By Shamim Nateebwa

Ugandan Nicholas Wadada has made the final cut for the Most Respected Player of the Vodacom Premier League in Tanzania.

Wadada has been an incredible player in the 2019/20 campaign assisting over eight times and scoring one goal as his side finished the season in third place behind champions Simba and second placed Young Africans.

This means he is going to be on the podium alongside Zambian midfielder Clautus Chama who features for Simba and Bakari Mwamnyeto of Coastal Union.

The winner will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on August 7th at Kilimani Hotel, Dar es Salaam.