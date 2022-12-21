By Mike Sebalu

Just days after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, local sports commentators have listed some of the lessons that Uganda could pick from the tournament.

They have advised the government to fulfill its pledge on setting up football infrastructure across the country for talent development.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Executive Committee Member who also doubles as FUFA Competitions Committee deputy Chairperson, Rogers Mulindwa says this will enable the country to identify talented youths who can brighten the future of Uganda’s football regionally and internationally.

The Uganda Cranes have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup and their best finish in the African Nations Cup was second in 1978.

However, Mulindwa argues that once the government prioritises funding for sports, citing Qatar which invested US $200 billion to host the tournament, not even the sky will be the limit for the Cranes.

Mulindwa also draws comfort in the fact that Argentina became a world champion after 36 years in a 3-all full-time thriller and later winning 4-2 on penalties against defending champions, France.