By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Uganda’s Australia-based boxer Regarn Simbwa has defeated Hungarian Koppany Feher (5-0) by unanimous decision to advance to the Round of 16 of the 2nd World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tomorrow, Simbwa will face USA’s Jamar Talley who defeated Haiti’s Leclerc Nogaus 5-0.

Simbwa needs 2 more wins to clinch the coveted ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This is Uganda’s first win in Bangkok after 2017 African welterweight champion Muzamir Kakande and Tokyo 2020 Olympian Musa Shadir Bwogi lost last week.

Uganda is yet to qualify a single boxer to Paris 2024.