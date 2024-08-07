Uganda’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics 3000m steeplechase gold medalist, Peruth Chemutai failed to defend her title at the ongoing Paris Olympics, settling for silver on Tuesday.

Chemutai who was in control throughout the race looked poised to defend the Olympic title but lost to Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi towards the end of the race.

Yavi clocked a time of 8:52:76 while Chemutai crossed the finishing line with a new national record of 8:53:34, Kenya’s Faith Cherotich took bronze and Alice Finot was fourth with her best time of 8:55:15.

The defending champion who looked disappointed at the end of the race won Uganda a second medal at the ongoing Olympics after Joshua Cheptegei’s Gold in 10000m.