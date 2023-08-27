By Mike Sebalu and Ronald Ssenvuma

Uganda has bagged another gold medal from the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, after Victor Kiplagat’s spectacular performance. Kiplagat won the men’s marathon final in 2:08:53.

Another Ugandan, Stephen Kissa who earlier suffered a setback after tripping and falling but quickly getting back on his feet finished in fifth place in 2:10:22. Also in the same race was Andrew Kwemoi.

Kiplagat’s win brings to two the number of Gold medals Uganda has received from the Championships after 5000m record holder Joshua Cheptegei earlier won the men’s 10,000m race.

Meanwhile, Uganda could have her eyes on more medals as more athletes take part in the remaining races later this evening.

Oscar Chelimo will take part in the men’s 5000m finals at 9:20 pm local time without Cheptegei who was ruled out due to injury.

At 9:45pm, another Ugandan Halimah Nakaayi will be running in the Women’s 800m final race, before Peruth Chemutai takes part in the Women’s 3000m steeplechase finals at 10:05pm.