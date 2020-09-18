

By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo has set a new World League record of 7:26:64 in the men’s 3000m final during the IAAF Diamond League competition last night, at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

This comes a week after an exceptional record-breaking performance at the 59th Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic last week, where he set a new meet record over the 5000m distance clocking 12:48.63.

Kiplimo’s record in Rome over the seven-and-a-half-lap distance broke Australia’s Ryan Gregson’s meet record of 7:42.19.

Fellow athlete, Joshua Cheptegei has joined many Ugandans to congratulate Kiplimo upon his achievements.

”Huge congratulations to my colleague Jacob kiplimo upon running the 6th fastest all time over 3000m in Rome with a time of 7:26, running a world lead, national record, the future is indeed bright.

Let’s carry this momentum unto next year’s Olympic games,” he posted on his Twitter account.