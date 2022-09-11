By Mike Sebalu

Ugandan long-distance runner, Jacob Kiplimo has defeated world-class fields to win the 2022 Great North Run in Northern England today, Sunday, September 11.

The 21-year-old Kiplimo, who ran alone for most of the men’s race at the world’s biggest half marathon became the first Ugandan man to scoop the mentioned title. He won in 59:33, beating two Ethiopian Olympics champions; Selemon Barega and Kenenisa Bekele.

Barega, who came second completed in 1:00:39 while Bekele came third in 1:01:01.

Speaking shortly after the race, Kiplimo revealed that he enjoyed the half marathon.

“I enjoyed the race, it was nice. I came here to win it,” Kiplimo said.