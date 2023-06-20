By Patrick Kanyomozi

Swimmer Larry Feni has won a gold medal at the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany. This is Uganda’s first medal at the games which kicked off on Saturday, June 17, 2023, with a colourful opening ceremony at Berlin Olympic Stadium.

Feni finished ahead of Hungary’s Varga Mate and Andrii Karasychenko from Ukraine in 50m Breaststroke Level A.

It marks a steady rise for the swimmer who first won a gold medal at the age of 16 during the 2018 games in Dubai.

Uganda is competing in swimming, athletics, table tennis, and football 7-a-side, at the biggest inclusive games in the world.