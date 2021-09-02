<div class="kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql ii04i59q">\r\n<div dir="auto">Two Ugandans, Tracy Naluwooza and Paul Makande have won bronze in the\u00a0 All Africa U19 Badminton Championships in Benin.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="o9v6fnle cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql ii04i59q">\r\n<div dir="auto">Tracy Naluwooza won a Bronze medal in the Ladies Singles and was thereafter paired with Fadilah Shamikah to lift Bronze in the ladies' doubles.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto">Paul Makande won the bronze medal in the men\u2019s double.<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="o9v6fnle cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql ii04i59q">\r\n<div dir="auto"><\/div>\r\n<\/div>