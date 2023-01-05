Uganda Premier League club UPDF FC have completed the signing of defender Moses Kiggundu on a one year contract.

The center back who can also play as a right back left Villa last season and is expected to help Coach Brian Ssenyondo fix the team’s defence problems.

He previously played for Mutundwe Lions, Entebbe FC and Masavu FC.

UPDF are currently 13th (second from Bottom) on the league table with points from 14 league games. They now turn focus on signing a goalkeeper to fix their goal keeping problems.