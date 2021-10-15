By Lukeman Mutesasira

The Startimes Uganda Premier League 2021/22 season kicks off today with three matches on match day one.

Defending champions Express FC host newly promoted Arua Hill at Muteesa II Stadium Wankulukuku at 3pm.

Express have maintained almost the core of players that helped them win the trophy last season with only three main additions including first choice goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

For Arua Hill, they have added more than ten players to the squad that helped them gain promotion last season.

Onduparaka FC will play against UPDF FC at Green Light Stadium, Arua.

Both teams are starting the season with new coaches George Lutalo for Onduparaka and Brian Ssenyondo will handle UPDF FC.

The other game will see Mbarara City hosting Bright Stars at Kakyeka Stadium.